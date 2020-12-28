Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seabridge Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SA opened at $21.03 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

