Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on REZI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

