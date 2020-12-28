Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $4.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $16.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $20.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NVDA traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.75. 2,447,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,137,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.50. The company has a market cap of $321.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,326,131. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 35.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 75.8% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

