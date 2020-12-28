Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $62,665.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1,342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 264,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 82,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 81,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

