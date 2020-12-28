Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

JBGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 66.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,435,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,298,000 after buying an additional 2,570,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,654,000 after purchasing an additional 164,194 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,752,000 after purchasing an additional 415,141 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,763,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $31.09. 4,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,815. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

