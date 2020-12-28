Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $431.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.01 million to $458.08 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $387.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. 157,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $661,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.