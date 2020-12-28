Zacks: Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Million

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post sales of $18.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $18.90 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $71.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.20 million to $71.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $75.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

WNEB stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

