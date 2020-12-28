Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $129.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $122.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $428.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.50 million to $439.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $536.52 million, with estimates ranging from $500.60 million to $556.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $59.22 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,954,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9,164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 216,746 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

