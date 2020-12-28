Zacks: Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.40 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.17 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $242,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,568. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

