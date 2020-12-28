Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.67). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13).
Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.56. 1,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,484. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $156.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.45.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
