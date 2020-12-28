Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $514.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post $514.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $533.50 million and the lowest is $496.20 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $482.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

