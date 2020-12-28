Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report sales of $269.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.35 million and the highest is $283.30 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $296.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. 184,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,605. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

