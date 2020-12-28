Zacks: Analysts Expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.28). Bilibili posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

BILI traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.39. 173,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 1.35. Bilibili has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

