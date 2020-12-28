Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post sales of $674.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.00 million to $680.90 million. Zynga reported sales of $433.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 1,070,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,543,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 938,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,305.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,155 shares of company stock worth $4,020,659. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,497,000 after purchasing an additional 875,414 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,870,000 after purchasing an additional 489,963 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Zynga by 172.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zynga by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.