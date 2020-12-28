Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.63. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $15.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.