Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce sales of $2.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 million and the highest is $3.30 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $9.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 million to $16.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.96 million, with estimates ranging from $23.66 million to $140.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.24. 2,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,804,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

