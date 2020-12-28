Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

YRI traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$3.11 and a one year high of C$9.29. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 60.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.58.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$585.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

