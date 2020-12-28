Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,719. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $521.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

