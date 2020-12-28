Wrapped BNB 1-Day Volume Hits $368,999.00 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $65.26 million and approximately $368,999.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $34.28 or 0.00127403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00131847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00629436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00168420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00325043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,903,620 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

