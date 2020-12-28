Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WZZAF shares. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF remained flat at $$64.44 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $64.44.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.