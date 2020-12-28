WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.60

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 628605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

WETF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.47 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.