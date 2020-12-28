Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $107.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.82 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $129.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $401.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.10 million to $408.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $448.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.25 million to $452.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 328,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Willdan Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 493,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 103,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $544.90 million, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.