WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.49 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $57.49 million and approximately $45,786.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007296 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

