Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

TSE WCP traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,944. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.83.

Get Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) alerts:

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.0300621 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCP shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.73.

In other Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,002,056.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.