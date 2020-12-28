Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.85. 1,105,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.83. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.0300621 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

