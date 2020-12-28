Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTBDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTBDY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,781. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.