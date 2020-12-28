Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $59.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

WDC opened at $49.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

