Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,393 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,393 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Funko were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 507,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 66.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 58.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48, a PEG ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

