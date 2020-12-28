Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $280,000 Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Park City Group worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Park City Group by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Park City Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. Park City Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a P/E ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 7.95%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

