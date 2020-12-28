Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth $543,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

