Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Domtar (UFS)

12/18/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

12/11/2020 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2020 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

11/24/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/24/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at UFS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/13/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

UFS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.63. 22,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 197.69 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 26.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Domtar by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Domtar by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

