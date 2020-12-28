Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while meeting in one. The company's solid business model, core franchise and diverse revenue streams are likely to support its performance. Also, rising loans and deposit balance keep the bank well poised to undertake strategic initiatives. However, expenses witness a persistent increase due to the ongoing investments in technology which might hinder bottom-line expansion. Also, pressure on net interest margin due to a decline in interest rates might deter top-line expansion. Nevertheless, manageable debt level depicts lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens.”

12/14/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.50.

12/12/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

12/10/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $52.00.

11/30/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

11/30/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

