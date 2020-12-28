Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ONEOK (OKE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) in the last few weeks:
- 12/18/2020 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/11/2020 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2020 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2020 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/3/2020 – ONEOK is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/3/2020 – ONEOK is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/18/2020 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 10/30/2020 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.
