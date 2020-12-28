Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ONEOK (OKE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2020 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2020 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2020 – ONEOK is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – ONEOK is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2020 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/30/2020 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get ONEOK Inc alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.