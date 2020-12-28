Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MetLife (MET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MetLife (NYSE: MET) recently:
- 12/17/2020 – MetLife was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/13/2020 – MetLife had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2020 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.
- 12/8/2020 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.
- 12/4/2020 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2020 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2020 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2020 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2020 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2020 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
Shares of MetLife stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
