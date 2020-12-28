Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MetLife (MET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MetLife (NYSE: MET) recently:

12/17/2020 – MetLife was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2020 – MetLife had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

12/8/2020 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

12/4/2020 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2020 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2020 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Get MetLife Inc alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.