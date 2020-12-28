Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/27/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/22/2020 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/15/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $80.00.

12/15/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $50.00 to $80.00.

12/1/2020 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

H stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

