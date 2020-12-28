Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (BOSS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR: BOSS):

12/16/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOSS opened at €27.07 ($31.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hugo Boss AG has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.98 and a 200 day moving average of €24.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

