Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2020 – Reinsurance Group of America was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/16/2020 – Reinsurance Group of America was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed its industry in the last six months. The company steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets, expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings and capital generation. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. Also, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment, improved premiums and higher investment income. High costs continue to weigh on margin expansion. It estimates future additional pretax mortality claim costs in the range of $400 million to $600 million. Unfavorable foreign exchange movements concerns. Lower return on equity poses financial risk.”

11/18/2020 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Reinsurance Group of America was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.08. 2,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,432. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $164.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

