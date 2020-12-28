WaykiChain Hits Market Cap of $30.26 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $30.26 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00631173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00158337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00320025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016744 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39, $33.94, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

