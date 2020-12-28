Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 239.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.01 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,532. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

