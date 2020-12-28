W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefitting from its insurance business, which has been performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. The company’s international business is poised for growth supported by supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and lower times interest earned concern. High costs tend to weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in earnings. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months.”

WRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.27. 1,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

