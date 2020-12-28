W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on January 15th

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 195.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

NYSE:WPC opened at $70.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

