Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 15th

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE IHD opened at $7.35 on Monday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

