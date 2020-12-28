Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE IAE opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

