Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
NYSE IAE opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
