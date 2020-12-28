VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $169.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $295,148.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,729 shares of company stock worth $3,485,859. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at $296,294,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VMware by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

