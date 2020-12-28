VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $169.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.91.
Several research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $295,148.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,729 shares of company stock worth $3,485,859. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
