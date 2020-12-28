Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,038.78 ($13.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, insider Katherine Innes bought 850 shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) stock traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.56) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 958.50 ($12.52). 328,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 831.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 690.21. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

