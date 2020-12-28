VisionX (VNX) Reaches Market Cap of $35,313.63

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. During the last week, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00131631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00194812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00629389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00324106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00058052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016909 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

