Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.40

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 6032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Vipshop by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,202 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vipshop by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,639 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

