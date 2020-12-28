Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Director Kevin Begley Sells 9,650 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Director Kevin Begley sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $219,730.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VLGEA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.