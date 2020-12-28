Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,491 shares of company stock worth $2,740,111 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153,292 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $9,524,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.91. 17,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,279. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

