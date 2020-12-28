Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Reaches $7.16 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $642,730.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00496386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,687 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

